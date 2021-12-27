$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

