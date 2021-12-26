Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

