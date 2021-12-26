Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ziegler Companies alerts:

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 16.95 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ziegler Companies and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 2 6 6 0 2.29

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $42.24, suggesting a potential upside of 123.49%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

About Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ziegler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziegler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.