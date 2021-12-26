Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Hits $24.47 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $378,800.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,470.72 or 1.00282761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00298792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.27 or 0.00465485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,992,866 coins and its circulating supply is 10,963,366 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

