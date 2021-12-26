Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increasing raw material costs due to the global supply chain disruption hurt Generac’s business. A shortage of essential components and logistic delays are affecting the production and delivery of products. The company operates in a competitive market, facing stiff competition from large diversified industrial firms and smaller generator manufacturers. Research and development expenses to stay ahead in the race for upgraded products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins. Weak demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the pandemic remains another concern. Generac’s products are susceptible to changes in federal and state emissions laws, which could hamper their attractiveness to end users. However, climate change and an aging electrical grid with power outages are spurring growth opportunities for Generac.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.43.

GNRC stock opened at $351.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.16 and its 200 day moving average is $419.38. Generac has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 215.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

