Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

