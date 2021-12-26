Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $712.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.00 million and the lowest is $703.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.36. 572,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,497. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

