Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $912.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the lowest is $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 717,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,483. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

