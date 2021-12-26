Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenovoRx.

Several research firms recently commented on RNXT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RNXT stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

