Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 3,989,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,480. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.