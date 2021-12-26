Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the highest is $108.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $456.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 664,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.05. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 536,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 399,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 143,872 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

