Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $488.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 693,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

