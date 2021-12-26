Zacks: Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 102,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,392. The company has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

