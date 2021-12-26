Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,375 shares of company stock worth $11,597,997. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

