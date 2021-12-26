Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.21. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

