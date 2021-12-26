Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. CONMED posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In related news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. 124,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

