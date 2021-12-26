Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 210,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

