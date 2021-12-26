Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $9.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.21 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock remained flat at $$18.26 on Friday. 32,261,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,580,102. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

