Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,274. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

