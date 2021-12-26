Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. Hubbell has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

