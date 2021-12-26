Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $155.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.40 million to $157.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $627.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.70 million, with estimates ranging from $611.40 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

