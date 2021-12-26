Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

AMT stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $300,367,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

