Yellow Road Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $20,100.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00059200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.22 or 0.08062834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,926.64 or 0.99982176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

