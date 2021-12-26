Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Xperi makes up about 5.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.77% of Xperi worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 372,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

