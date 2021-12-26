Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,124.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $12,124.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.