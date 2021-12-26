WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WNS by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.