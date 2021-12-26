WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
WNS traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WNS by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
