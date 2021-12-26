Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 26.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

