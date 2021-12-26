Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up about 3.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 317,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

