Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

