Whittier Trust Co. Invests $37,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $81.26 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,801.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.