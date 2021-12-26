Whittier Trust Co. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.48 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.