Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,613,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.