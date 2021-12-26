Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.73.

TSE:WPM opened at C$54.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

