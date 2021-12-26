Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,723 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $82,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.