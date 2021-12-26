Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.007 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

