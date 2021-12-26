Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,524 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

