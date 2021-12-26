Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 162 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

