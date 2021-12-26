Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 653,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,681. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

