Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 1,631 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.46. 1,794,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

