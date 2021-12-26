VIMworld Tops One Day Volume of $308,800.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $308,800.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

