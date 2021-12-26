Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 127,106 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

