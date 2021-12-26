Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Mattel worth $87,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mattel by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

