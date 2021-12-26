Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $80,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 444.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

