Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $77.51 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,771,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,512,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.72% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

