Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of ONE Gas worth $72,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

