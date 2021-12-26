Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 105% Higher This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $387.23 million and approximately $592,774.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $180.13 or 0.00355145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 105% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

