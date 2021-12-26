Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $225.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

