Vectorspace AI Reaches Market Cap of $165.83 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00008589 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $165.83 million and $819,205.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00385079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.33 or 0.01257988 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,779,374 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

