VeChain Price Tops $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. VeChain has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and $258.60 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008650 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

