Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.02 on January 27th

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0239 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.88.

